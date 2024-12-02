Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Asit Modi finally breaks silence on Palak Sindhwani’s accusations, ‘It hurt me’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular sitcoms, has made headlines several times over the past year for the wrong reasons. The show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, has been dragged into controversies by the actors. Most recently, Palak Sindhwani left the show, making shocking allegations against the producer. Now, Modi has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Talking to ETimes, Asit Modi said that he considered Palak Sindhwani as his daughter. “It really hurt me when Palak left since I think of her like a daughter and have always cared for her,” shared the producer.

Further addressing the legal actions taken against Sindhwani, who portrayed the character of Sonu, he said, “As far as the Palak incident is concerned, things are being dealt with legally. We have to maintain discipline on the sets. If you are already working with an organization, will you be allowed to take up other work as well? No, right? Similarly, we also have certain rules, as we need to shoot 26 episodes every month.”

Time and again, several actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, including Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, have accused the showmakers of not clearing their dues, denying leave even for personal emergencies, and creating a toxic work environment.

According to Asit Kumarr Modi, the show's producer, all actors are given personal time off because he believes they should spend adequate time with their families. He explained that whenever actors want to take a vacation, they are granted leave but are required to work extra hours before their time off. Modi also mentioned that no actor has ever raised an issue regarding payments.

The producer concluded by stating that actors should voice their concerns before leaving the show. “If the environment on our sets was truly hostile, no one would be able to work there for more than a year. When you spend 5–10 years on a show, becoming like family, getting to know each other’s families, and then make such statements afterwards, it doesn’t feel right or appropriate,” said Modi.

