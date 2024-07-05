Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jheel Mehta aka Sonu enjoys poolside date night with fiance Aditya Dube; shares cozy PICS

Jheel Mehta has been a prominent name in the telly world since she essayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the hit and longest-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking about her personal life, the former actress is all set to get married to her fiance Aditya Dube soon. Before tying the wedding knot, Jheel and Aditya have been spending cosy time.

Jheel Mehta spends time with fiance Aditya:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jheel Mehta dropped a few snaps from her poolside date with fiance Aditya. From aesthetically pleasing poolside setup to love-dipped moments, this post of Jheel screams couple goals. We are in awe of how Jheel and Aditya are lost in love as they have been candidly captured here. The actress looks beautiful in a pink outfit. Sharing this post with her fans and followers on social media, Jheel wrote, "Mentally, I’m here."

Take a look at Jheel Mehta's post here-

About Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube's relationship:

Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube have been in love with each other since their college days. She often posted mushy pictures with Aditya on her social media. However, in January 2024, Jheel received a dreamy proposal from her beau and got engaged. The actress was brought blindfolded while Aditya danced and then proposed to her in SRK style.

Later, even Jheel planned a dreamy proposal for Aditya in May 2024. Set in the beautiful ocean and greenery backdrop, Jheel went down on her knees as she confessed her love for Aditya.

More about Jheel Mehta's professional life:

Jheel Mehta became a household name after playing the role of Sonalika Bhide, aka Sonu (daughter of Madhvi and Aatmaram Bhide) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was a child artist when the sitcom began. She was a part of the show for more than four years and was applauded for her performance.

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel consciously decided to stay away from the showbiz industry and acting. She is a professional makeup artist. Jheel also creates interesting vlogs for her fans and followers.

