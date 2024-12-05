Tanishaa Mukerji breaks silence on viral video of arguing with sister Kajol at Durga Puja; recalls 'It was a private...'

Tanishaa Mukerji has been a prominent name in the entertainment sector. Over the years, she has starred in numerous television reality shows. Every year, the actress and her sister Kajol organize Durga Puja. This year, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, Kajol and Tanishaa's video of their conversation went super viral. In this much-circulated Durga Puja video, it seemed that Kajol and Tanishaa were arguing.

Now, Tanishaa Mukerji finally addressed speculations about the viral video where she seemed to have a fight with her sister Kajol. In a conversation with The Sameep Ved on his YouTube channel, Tanishaa was asked whether she and Kajol were arguing at their Durga Puja. In replying, the actress mentioned how it is normal for them to tease each other.

Tanishaa Mukerji said, "We are siblings. We were not fighting. We were just tana maro-ing (taunting) each other, which is normal. We were just teasing and playing. We didn't think twice about it because it was a private situation. We were in our private Durga Puja, and the media had some from outside. They should respect our privacy."

In the same podcast, Tanishaa was even asked about three qualities that she does not like about her sister Kajol. Responding to this, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame mentioned that she doesn't like Kajol fighting with her.

Advertisement

Tanishaa added, "That she has this amazing ability to just shut me down sometimes, like when I am trying to be really smart and all and then she will just like one comment will come and she will shut me down. I hate that, very irritating. And she is always trying to be Mom’s favourite but I am mom’s favourite."

Although their video of arguing at the Durga Puja went viral, there were several other happy moments of the two sisters at the auspicious occasion that also gained attention.

Speaking about Tanishaa Mukerji's stint on Television, the actress has been a part of several hit reality shows such as Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukerji reveals sister Kajol is excited to see her on show