Tanmay Bhat roasts Ranveer Allahbadia in hilarious meme reaction video; says BeerBiceps is not replying to his texts

In his latest YouTube video, MEMES GOT LATENT; comedian Tanmay Bhat took a playful jab at content creator Ranveer Allahbadia. The video, a meme reaction session featuring stand-up comedians Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava, and Ravi Gupta, included a cheeky reference to Ranveer's recent controversy.

The highlight of the video came when Tanmay Bhat revealed that he had invited Ranveer Allahbadiia to collaborate on a fitness meme reaction video just weeks before the controversy broke out. However, Ranveer has gone silent since then and hasn't responded to his messages. With a mischievous smile, Tanmay joked, "Meine usko bola, sun na, aake fitness memes pe react karte hai. Reply nahin kar raha hai ajkal. Pata nahi kya chal raha hai uske saath." This left everyone on the panel in splits.

He was reacting to a user's comment, "Would you rather keep doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?" Bhat even talked about the viewers of Inda's Got Latent coming out in Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia's support. One of the comedians replied, "It's like 9/11, videos are coming from different perspectives."

For the unversed, the comment referenced a controversial question Ranveer had asked a contestant on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, which sparked the ongoing controversy. The remark sparked online outrage, making Ranveer a trending topic on social media. According to recent developments, Ashish Chanchlani and BeerBiceps recorded their statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

On the other hand, stand-up comedian Samay Raina is currently busy with his United States and Canada tour. He has requested an extension to appear before the court.

The Supreme Court of India also weighed in on the matter, granting interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia. However, the court criticized his remarks, stating Ranveer as someone with a 'dirty and perverted mind.' The court restrained Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows and directed him to deposit his passport with the police, prohibiting him from leaving the country without prior permission.