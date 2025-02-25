Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps reveals why he appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent; Ashish Chanchlani questioned too

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was recently questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in Navi Mumbai. The inquiry, which lasted around five hours on Monday, February 24, was related to his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Content creator Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the authorities, along with BeerBiceps.

This was Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani's first public appearance since the controversy. During the questioning, Ranveer admitted his mistake and clarified the reason behind his participation in the show. He stated that he appeared on India’s Got Latent solely because of his friendship with Samay Raina and did not accept any payment for the appearance. He further explained that YouTubers often collaborate with one another as part of their professional relationships.

The questioning took place at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell’s Navi Mumbai office, where fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was also summoned. Both content creators were reportedly questioned for nearly five hours in total. After the session, Ranveer was seen leaving the Cyber Cell headquarters around 5 p.m., covering his face with a black mask to avoid media attention. He boarded a cab, while Ashish Chanchlani left an hour later in his car.

For the unversed, the content creators failed to appear in the earlier summons, with this being the third summon. Before them, Apoorva Mukhija also recorded her statement. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is currently busy with his United States and Canada tour. He has requested an extension to appear before court.

The Supreme Court of India also weighed in on the matter, granting interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia. However, the court criticized his remarks, stating Ranveer as someone with a 'dirty and perverted mind'. The court restrained Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows and directed him to deposit his passport with the police, prohibiting him from leaving the country without prior permission.