Tejasswi Prakash wishes to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and her reason is relatable to all SRK fans; FIND OUT

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and stylish looks. For many, she is such a personality that many people become star-struck after seeing her. Not only this but many desire to meet and click photos with her.

But do you know that Tejasswi desires to work with Shah Rukh Khan? Yes, you read that right! The Swaragini actress spoke about the same in an interview. When asked why, she landed a reason that will definitely resonate with all the die-hard SRK fans. So, let us dive into the details!

Tejasswi Prakash desires to do a romantic scene with Shah Rukh Khan

During a chat with GlobalSpa Magazine, Tejasswi Prakash was asked which Bollywood celebrity she would like to join hands with for a project and why. To this, the Bigg Boss 15 winner mentioned Shah Rukh Khan. Stating the reason, she said, "Because I would literally die the second I would see him. So, I'm not sure how the collaboration would go."

The Naagin 6 fame added, "But I probably would come back to life in a second and probably would like one scene, one film, one something romantic. I don't know why, but I mean, I understand he's like a father figure but I just absolutely love him."

Have a look at Tejasswi's latest Instagram post:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in the Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film co-starred Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani alongside Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash's work in the industry

Coming to Tejasswi Prakash's professional life, the actor has done wonders in the Marathi film industry. She acted in two such films, Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Her fanbase saw a significant rise when she participated in Bigg Boss 15 as a full-fledged contestant. Upon emerging as the winner, Tejasswi received lots of love and praise from her admirers.

Some of her popular television shows are Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Naagin 6. The actor did Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, too.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories!

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya robbed in Italy to Munawar Faruqui taking a sly jibe at Elvish Yadav; top TV news of the week