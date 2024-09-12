Tejasswi Prakash's mother's reaction on her daughter's wedding plans is unmissable as she says, 'Hogaya hai...'

There's no debate about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra being one of the most loved real-life couples in the television industry. The duo never loses any chance to paint the town red with their love. Star Plus released a special episode on the Ganpati celebration titled Khushiyon Ka Shree Ganesh wherein Karan and Tejasswi featured along with the latter's mother. There they spoke about the festival and also their love life.

Ace comedian Sugandha Mishra hosted the special episode and interacted with Tejasswi and her mother regarding the Naagin actress' wedding plans. Prakash's mother's reaction is too cute while the actress was left blushing over her mother's answer.

When asked if the family is thinking about getting Tejasswi married, her mother said, "Ji sab puchte hai. Shaadi karni hai." When Mishra teasingly asked if the groom is finalized, Tejasswi added that finding a groom is still left to which her mother added, "Nai, Hogaya hai innka (Groom is finalized)."

Take a look at the glimpse of the cute moment between Tejasswi Prakash and her mother here:

Tejasswi Prakash's mother's reaction left Tejasswi blushing. Furthermore, when Sugandha mentioned that she is a Punjabi, Tejasswi added that it meant she was from her in-laws. For the unversed, Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra is also from Punjab.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and instantly developed a friendship. A few weeks later, the duo fell in love and slyly confessed their love to each other. Later in the show, they were seen coming out strongly as a couple as they dealt with a lot of obstacles.

Post Bigg Boss 15, the duo stuck together and is going strong after more than two years of courtship period.

