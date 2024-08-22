THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan made Sugandha Mishra CRY for THIS reason on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan is known as one of the most humble and grounded superstars in the entertainment industry. However, he is also known for being a prankster. Let's revisit the time when Shah Rukh Khan left Sugandha Mishra in tears followed by his prank on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie Dear Zindagi. In one of the segments, Sugandha Mishra appeared in a costume from the yesteryear movie Heroines and performed a dance number. She also dragged Khan to dance. After the filming of the episode was over, Khan told Mishra that she shouldn't do such acts as she would not look dignified. He told her that her parents would watch the episode and might not like it.

While Sugandha Mishra tried to maintain a calm demeanor, she fought back tears after hearing the criticism. Furthermore, SRK revealed that he was pranking her, leaving her in tears.

Take a look at the episode of Shah Rukh Khan in The Kapil Sharma Show here:

As Mishra cried, SRK hugged her and kissed her forehead. He further asked her to perform on the popular Yeh Mera Dil song with him to make the moment lighter.

Well, this wasn't the only time when SRK pranked a member of The Kapil Sharma Show. When Khan appeared on the same show to promote his movie Happy New Year, he left Rajeev Thakur scared as he pretended to be offended by a joke that Rajiv Thakur made.

Thakur was quite scared and just in time, SRK and Kapil burst out in laughter and told Thakur that they were pranking him. After the revelation, Thakur heaved a sigh of relief while SRK hugged him.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul gave record-breaking performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11