Teri Meri Doriyaann will soon witness a major twist with Sahiba pointing a gun at Diljeet and killing him. The twist will mark the exit of actor Yogendra Vikram Singh who played the character of Sahiba's obsessive lover Diljeet in the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Singh spoke about his character's exit from the show, his reaction, and more.

Yogendra Vikram Singh was disappointed on Diljeet's exit

Yogendra Vikram Singh exclusively told Pinkvilla that he was disappointed on learning about his exit from Teri Meri Doriyaann. He added that he was sulking and was supposed to perform a scene wherein Diljeet dances and enters Brar mansion. He said, "I performed that scene and the moment the director said cut, the crew gave me an applause and that moment I realised that even if the character is ending, I received appreciation from the makers; I won hearts and that's the ultimate achievement."

Take a look at Yogendra's post from the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann

Singh further added that the decision has been taken by the makers and he respects it. He said, "We are in the times wherein there's a lot of competition on small screens. The track didn't garner the amount of ratings that the makers expected and now, it's their decision to bring new major twist with Diljeet's death and it is only fair. While I was disappointed initially, now, I feel content. I am satisfied with my performance and I have grown as an actor through my journey in the show." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Yogendra Vikram Singh on Diljeet turning negative

Yogendra's character Diljeet was initially positive and quite loving towards Sahiba and Akeer. Viewers loved Akeer and Diljeet's bond. However, with a major twist, his character turned negative overnight.

Talking about the same, Yogendra added, "Well, I was in a dilemma when the character turned negative because people were loving Diljeet and he was such a beautiful person. However, when I witnessed the trust and faith of the makers in me that I'd look convincing enough as an obsessive lover, I took the challenge heads on and I'm glad that people loved this shade of the character as well."

Yogendra Vikram Singh on his characters' abrupt end

Yogendra Vikram Singh was earlier a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and played the character of Samrat Chavan. His character in the show ended abruptly, leaving his fans shocked and in dismay. Similarly, in Teri Meri Doriyaann, the character is set to end within a few months. Talking about the same, Yogendra said, "Ofcourse it's disheartening. I think anybody will be affected. My sister and my family get extremely disappointed. Probably, because they know my potential."

He added, "Having said that, I am very grateful for the producers. As you know both the above mentioned shows are produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Films, they really see me as a potential and that's the reason they repeat me and call me onboard for different projects with such meaty characters to portray which I enjoy to the fullest."

Yogendra Vikram Singh on being appreciated

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said, "With Diljeet, I got to tap into the shade of a character that I haven't done before. In Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, the shade was similar but I couldn't explore the character like I got to do with Diljeet in Teri Meri Doriyaann. I feel happy that the makers gave me this opportunity. As far as my exit is concerned, I don't mind it because I'm a kind of an actor who surrenders to the makers and know that the decision taken are for the wellbeing of the show as a whole."

"I received a lot of respect on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann as people would look forward to my scene as they used to like seeing me perform. My improvisations were respected and kept in the scenes as well. Entering and exiting is a part and parcel of TV shows."

Advertisement

Yogendra Vikram Singh on future projects

"I'd love to take up significant parts in the upcoming projects. After doing characters like Samrat and Diljeet, I'd prefer taking up projects that would use my potential as an actor. I can't stand in the background without adding any value to the show."

In the upcoming episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Sahiba will be accused of Diljeet's murder. However, it can be assumed that a serial killer killed Diljeet and not Sahiba.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaan EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Sahiba and Angad take THIS step to defeat Diljeet; will they succeed?