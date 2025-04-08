CID EXCLUSIVE: Hrishikesh Pandey on ACP Pradyuman's exit and Parth Samthaan's entry: 'This is going to be...'

Hrishikesh Pandey, popularly known for playing the role of Sachin in CID, has been a pivotal part of the show since its initial years. He has been a part of CID Seasons 1 and 2. In the latest episode, Hrishikesh's character, Sachin, was shown injured after CID's rival, Barboza, planted a bomb blast. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hrishikesh spoke about his track in the show, ACP Pradyuman's exit and Parth Samthaan's entry.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, we asked Hrishikesh Pandey what audiences can expect from his character, Sachin, in the upcoming episodes of CID. Speaking about his upcoming track, Hrishikesh revealed how his character Sachin is in a coma, and the makers have a plot for his character, but there is no certainty whether he will come back sooner.

Hrishikesh stressed, "Right now, I can't say when exactly I'm going to come back. Not sooner, I guess, it will take some time at least because the plot is such. Solving the mystery." He emphasised that being an actor, he can't take a creative call.

When asked whether Shivaji Satam or the CID team was informed about ACP Pradyuman's exit, Hrishikesh shared how he and his co-actors learned about ACP Pradyuman's track ending in the show. He said, "The script came, we were reading and we were told this is going to be the story. That is how we came to know."

He revealed being unaware of the fact that his character, Sachin is going to go into a coma. He mentioned how the makers maintain secrecy regarding script.

Parth Samthaan is set to enter CID as ACP Anshuman. A few BTS glimpse of him shooting with Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have been going viral. We asked Pandey whether he had shot with Parth and if he met him. Pandey then shared an update, "No, I haven't because I was not shooting with him. I think Abhijeet, Daya are shooting with him. I was not there and I haven't met him. I don't even know him personally."

When asked if ACP Pradyuman's exit from CID will affect the viewership, Hrishikesh shared how it is unpredictable. He shed light on how the story is good and CID has a "loyal" audience. Upon being asked whether he spoke to Shivaji Satam after his exit from CID, Hrishikesh disclosed, "Yes, of course. We were talking half n hour ago. Yesterday, we also spoke."

Pandey said that he and the other CID members are like family. Hrishikesh mentioned that everyone "misses" Shivaji Satam sir on the set and said that the emptiness is there. When asked if anyone's track in CID is going to end like ACP Pradyuman, Pandey said, "Nothing like that."

Along with Hrishikesh Pandey, CID stars Aditya Srivastava, Sparsh Khanchandani, and a few more in pivotal roles.

