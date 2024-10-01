The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Krushna Abhishek will mimic Uncle Govinda for the first time; Reveals what viewers can expect

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back on Netflix with its second season. Krushna Abhishek is seen entertaining stepping into the shoes of different iconic characters and the comedian has revealed an interesting detail. For the first time, he will mimic his uncle Govinda on Kapil Sharma’s show.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Krushna Abhishek shared what viewers can expect from his character in The Great Indian Kapil Show 2. He shared that in this season, all 13 episodes will see him in different characters and revealed that he will also mimic his uncle Govinda. In his words, "I've never played Govinda. I've never mimicked him. I mimicked him for the first time in this season. Not in this season, on TV, I've never mimicked Govinda. So Karisma Kapoor had come. Badi novelty thi."

Check out Krushna Abhishek's stint from The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 here:

The team from the first season, including Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and the host Kapil Sharma have returned on the OTT platform for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. It premiered on September 21 with a new episode dropping every Saturday at 8:00 PM. The guests for the first episode were Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Karan Johar. In the next episode, Devara actors Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jr NTR graced the show.

Other notable celebrities who will appear in the upcoming episodes are Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey.

On the other hand, the comedian is currently in along with other members from the team Australia for live shows. He issued a statement today after Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg and underwent surgery. Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah visited him in the hospital. Post-surgery, the bullet was taken ou of his leg and he is doing well now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek enjoys his fan moment in ‘million dollar’ selfie with Kajol on The Great Indian Kapil Show set; ‘Lots of love to u’