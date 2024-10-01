The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2: Sunil Grover NARRATES vfx scenes for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor; Krushna Abhishek gets pissed

The Great Indian Kapil Show aired its second episode, featuring the Devara team—Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor—as guests to promote their film. The highlight of the episode was Sunil Grover humorously explaining a VFX scene to the cast, which will leave you in splits.

It all began when Sunil Grover started by explaining, "Kahani aisa hai ki NTR bike pe aa rahe hai. Woh edhar Janhvi ko dekhte hai. Phir vfx, vfx, vfx. Saif aare hai apne crush se milne ke liye. Phir vfx, vfx vfx. Crush unko apne room mei bulati hai crush. Kehti hai ki I want to kiss you. Phir vfx, vfx, vfx."

(The story goes like this: NTR is riding a bike. He looks at Janhvi, then vfx, vfx, vfx. Saif is arriving to meet his crush, then vfx, vfx, vfx. The crush invites him to her room and says, "I want to kiss you," then vfx, vfx, vfx.)

However, a frustrated Krushna Abhishek interrupts Sunil Grover, saying, "Kya har jagah aap vfx, vfx, vfx. Uss din pata hai enhone humko ghar pe khane pe bulaya aur kele ka patta rakh dia. Bolte hai khana khao. Maine kaha khana toh hai hi nai. Tum acting karo hum vfx mei dal denge."

(Why are you adding VFX everywhere? The other day, he invited me for dinner at his place and placed a banana leaf in front of me, saying, 'Eat.' I said, 'But there's no food!' He replied, 'You act, and we'll add the food in VFX!')

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show captioned the video, "When in doubt… VFX VFX VFX #TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix."

Indeed, the highlight of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 was the stellar performances by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, who portrayed SS Rajamouli, Sivagami, and Katappa, respectively. Sunil and Krushna’s hilarious skit left the guests in fits of laughter, adding the perfect touch of humor to the episode. The Devara team's cool interaction with the show's cast was full of funny moments, making for an entertaining episode.

