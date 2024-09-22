The Great Indian Kapil Show: Karan Johar reveals he’s part of 2 WhatsApp groups and communicates with 60 mothers daily; Find out why

The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off the second season with a stellar lineup of guests, garnered a lot of limelight. Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and Vasan Bala appeared on the show as they promoted their upcoming project Jigra on the show. In a candid chat, Karan Johar spoke at length about raising his twins Ruhi and Yash, also revealing a fun fact of interacting with 60 mothers daily.

Talking about his involvement in his kids' lives, Karan Johar revealed that he interacts with 60 mothers who are Yash and Ruhi classmates' parents. He shared being in contact with these women over two different WhatsApp groups. He mentioned that becoming a father has changed him considerably and now he often thinks about his kids' future and wants to build a solid path for them.

Take a look at a recent promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

Talking about being a parent, Karan Johar also shared spinning many silly stories for his kids Yash and Ruhi. He revealed their love for animals which makes him cook up outrageous tales for their enjoyment.

Karan Johar also shared that his kids are unaware of his profession and what he does for a living. He mentioned that they're often confused about a Director's job as his kids often see him on TV. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's director added that he often finds his kids curious when he does costume trials at home.

He added that his kids are often amused seeing him wearing makeup and they're left curious about his profession. He revealed that when someone asked them what their father does, they seemed quite confused.

Apart from Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt also shared interesting stories of her and her husband Ranbir Kapoor as parents which left the audiences wanting to know more.

