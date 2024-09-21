The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Jigra's Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby for Raha

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 started with a bang! As a part of Jigra's promotional spree, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and Vasan Bala appeared as guests in the opening episode. And when it's Alia in the house, how can we not expect her to share some interesting anecdotes about Ranbir Kapoor's dynamics with their daughter Raha? The actress explained how the Tamasha actor sings a lullaby for the munchkin, and that too in Malayalam.

On the show, Alia Bhatt said, "The relationship of Raha and Ranbir is like one for the ages. There's a friendship-like equation between them. He invents some random games with Raha. So, he's very adventurous and creative. When you will see them together, you will find them endearing and cute."

When Archana Puran Singh quizzed her about whether Ranbir changed nappies, the Dear Zindagi actress replied, "He does. Now, he even sings a lullaby, which our nurse has been singing to Raha since infancy. It's in Malayalam. So whenever Raha wants to sleep, she says, Mama, vavo. Papa, vavo. It's her cue to go to sleep. Now, Ranbir has learned to sing that Malayalam song."

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt explained how usually, when Mahesh Bhatt video calls Raha or meets her, he makes funny faces, making her happy. The actor said that watching that game between her father and Raha makes her feel how he would have done the same thing when she was a child. The Kalank actress added, "When you see your parents with your child, you see your own childhood."

Taking the conversation ahead, Alia revealed that her mother also sings numerous songs for Raha. "There's a song that my mom used to sing for me while changing diapers, and now she sings it for Raha," she said.

Take a look at one of the promos for The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 here:

For the uninitiated, the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air a new episode every Saturday on Netflix at 8 PM. It marks the return of Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

