The Great Indian Kapil Show: Netizens SLAM makers after Sunil Grover teases Triptii Dimri for her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

The Great Indian Kapil Show entertains people to the fullest but Sunil Grover's recent act before Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri did not go well with the netizens. Dressed as Dafli, the comedian teased the actress for her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the Animal film. Netflix, the streaming partner of Kapil Sharma's show, posted a clip of the same on social media, and netizens didn't seem happy.

They asked if the makers would ask something similar to actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. A few people mentioned how they felt Triptii became uncomfortable with Sunil Grover's question.

In the video, Sunil, dressed as Dafli, goes to the Qala actress and asks, "You're the one who acted in Aminal (Animal), right?" After Triptii agrees, Dafli says, "Okay, so you are the one." The actress responds, "i know what you said about me. I saw it all."

Further, Dafli inquires, "What you did with Ranbir Kapoor, I hope it was just a shoot. It wasn't for real, right?" Triptii laughs and explains that it wasn't the case in reality but was just for shooting.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, one of the users lashed out at the makers, commenting, "Never seen such a pathetic topic or concept being used for a so-called comedy show. Running out of punches and everything." Another user wrote, "Why didn't dafli asked this question Ranbir but asking Triptii."

Advertisement

A comment read, "She's clearly uncomfortable with that remark and would love to just move on. That sui atki hai comment was about this whole country. Let the woman breathe ffs."

Check out a few comments here:

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and others. Sudha Murthy-Narayan Murthy and Deepinder Goyal-Gia Goyal will be arriving as guests in the upcoming episode.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kartik Aaryan shares experiencing spooky incident when shooting with Triptii Dimri; 'Someone scratched me from behind'