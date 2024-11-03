The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kartik Aaryan shares experiencing spooky incident when shooting with Triptii Dimri; 'Someone scratched me from behind'

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 has treated the audience with candid revelations by numerous celebrities. Only recently, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Triptii Dimri, and Anees Bazmee graced the show and elevated the entertainment quotient. The renowned personalities appeared on the show for a Diwali special episode and delivered a blend of comedy and spooky fun. During a segment, Kartik shared that he experienced a horror incident during the shoot of his latest film.

When Kapil Sharma asked Kartik if he had ever encountered any haunted moments in his life, the actor said, "Nothing happened on the set. Actually, one day, we were shooting. There was a mansion in that place, and the night was dark and eerie. The atmosphere was scary and spooky."

"Suddenly, right before the shot, we were casually talking when suddenly someone scratched me from behind. She (Triptii Dimri) thought I was just acting and was being dramatic during the shot. I told her that someone had actually scratched me. But in reality, no one was there," added the Chandu Champion actor.

Further, Anees Bazmee also shared an incident where he often felt a cat was strangling him while he was working on a psychological film about cats. The thing became so serious that his mother advised him not to sleep alone in a room as he sometimes strangled himself.

Anees explained that he asked a man to sleep with him so that he could help him in such a situation. However, the man ran away the night Bazmee slipped into that incident.

"One day, I began to strangle myself and started making strange noises. He ran away, and he began to shout, and soon a crowd gathered. They arrived on time. After that incident, I stopped working on that movie. So I believe it was a psychological effect," concluded the director.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will feature Narayan Murthy-Sudha Murthy and Deepinder Goyal-Gia Goyal.

