The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Heartbroken Sunil Grover hits himself because Ranbir Kapoor; here's how Alia Bhatt reacted

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with season 2. The premiere episode saw Jigra cast Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala, who came for the promotion of the movie. The highlight of the episode was Sunil Grover, who blamed Ranbir Kapoor for his heartbreak.

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 dropped a clip in which one can see Sunil Grover as Dafli crying her heart out. He wore a saree, had an umbrella in his hand, and crooned, "Mera dil toot gaya. Tune toda hai. Mera dil toot gaya." (You have broken my heart. My heart is broken.) The background had a banner of a poster with a broken heart that had "break" written on it.

He removes every word from it apart from RK, hinting that it was Ranbir Kapoor who broke his heart. Alia bursts out laughing, as he continues to lament, and beat himself. The makers wrote a caption that read, "Dard yahan tak feel hua Dafli." One fan commented, "Talent talk.. kapil is Nothing in front of Sunil Sir.." Another one wrote, "Watching this show just because of whosunilgrover."

Talking more about Sunil Grover he knows to put a smile on the face of his fans with his antics. His association with The Great India Kapil Show 2 is just proof that he is a full-on quota of entertainment. Viewers have already been hooked to the episode since season 1, all because of Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur along with OG host Kapil Sharma.

When Pinkvilla asked Sunil Grover what was expected out of the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show he said, "Kyun expect karna hain aapko? Kyun? Log haas rahe hain, usko maza aa raha hain, theek hain na.” His funny reply made Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda laugh loudly.

It was in the same conversation, that Sunil Grover looked at precious moments from the first season and also revealed details behind the amount of hard work that goes behind preparing every scene. Indeed! It is not easy to essay female characters, in front of a live audience on stage.

