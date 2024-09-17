The Great Indian Kapil Show is back for its second season, and the audience is buzzing with anticipation for the laughter it will bring. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur shared insights into the new season. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil Grover humorously revealed that Kiku Sharda kept his phone off for two days after the telecast, joking that it was out of fear of Sunny Deol.

When asked about Sunny Deol's response to his mimicry, Kiku admitted he was initially scared. Kiku said, “I am very scared ki kahi call na aaye. Aisa toh koi call nahi aaya unka but I met him of course after doing whatever but he’s very sweet. Unke saamne toh kabhi kiya nahi maine. Vo aaye bhi the show par aur humne bhi discuss kiya aur saamne toh nahi karenge unke.”

“(I didn’t receive any call like that, but I met him, of course, after doing whatever needed to be done. He’s very sweet. I never did anything in front of him. He even came to the show, and we discussed it. We won’t do anything in front of him.)”

Sunil Grover quipped, “Ye Telecast ke do din tak apna mobile phone band rakha tha, (he had kept my mobile phone switched off for two days after the telecast.)” leaving everyone in laughter.” Kiku Sharda further stated, “I was genuinely scared but he’s cool with it.”

On September 14, the trailer of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released. The clip showcases an impressive and star-studded lineup of guests for the upcoming season, featuring Bollywood actors, Tollywood stars, and cricketers, sure to pique your interest.

It was recently announced that The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 21. This move to a global platform like Netflix proves the show's popularity and the audience's demand for more. The show will feature Kapil Sharma and the original cast from Season 1, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

The new promo teases the fun to come. It reveals an exciting guest lineup featuring Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, popular director Karan Johar, South Indian actor Jr NTR, and cricketing icons like Rohit Sharma.

