World Daughters Day: Kapil Sharma REVEALS how daughter Anayra helped him IMPROVE this skill

Comedian Kapil Sharma's apple of the eye is his three-year-old daughter Anayra. She was three months old when the pandemic came and Kapil ensured to give maximum time to his daughter. However, did you know his little munchkin has helped him improve a skill that even schools could not do? Read to know more about the same, on the occassion of World Daughters Day.

During an interview with ETimes Kapil Sharma revealed his daughter Anayra helped him with his English skills. "Anayra has done what no school could - improve my English. What the universities and colleges couldn’t do, Anayra has managed to do!" She has also improved the comedian's sleeping schedule.



His little one is also a big fan of Ed Sheeran. When he had come on his show, she had sung Shape Of You and was very excited to meet the Perfect singer. The host of The Great India Kapil Show Season 2 also mentioned that his kids have always inspired him to work better.

"I am more motivated to do good work so that they understand that Papa was not just doing frivolous things", he added. When he was asked whether his daughter knows how popular his dad is Kapil said, "She knows who I am because her teachers often ask her if she is Kapil Sharma’s daughter. She thinks I am a hero. She once asked, ‘Papa, why do you work?’ to which I replied, ‘To earn money and buy you frocks.’ One day, when I packed up early, Anayra asked, ‘Aaj paise kamayee aapne?"

Workwise, Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show 2. The second season premiered yesterday, on Saturday 21st September. The cast of Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt along with Vedang Raina director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar were the first guests. Karan and Alia opened up about the equation they had with one another, and how Karan thinks of Alia as his daughter.

