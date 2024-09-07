The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover drops throwback clip featuring team amidst season 2 announcement

The Great Indian Kapil Show will be back for season 2. Yes, you read that right. The makers have already announced the news in August. Amidst the anticipation for the second season, today Sunil Grover dropped a clip with his team, which is from the first season. The clip features the entire team: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda.

The clip begins with Archana Puran Singh saying, "Ready, hain?” Then she sings, “Somvaar ka nahi. (Not for Monday.)” Krushna Abhishek turns the camera toward him and joins, “Mangalvar ka nai. (Not for Tuesday)” Then Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover join in for the following verses, adding each day of the week before Saturday.

Watch Sunil Grover’s video here:

Then Kapil Sharma adds, “Arrey Shanivar ka kya plan hain? Ye bhi bata do koi. (What’s the plan for Saturday? Someone say this.)” He soon joins the group and all of them sing and dance together, “Shanivar ka kya plan hain bhai? (What’s the plan for Saturday, brother?)”

Sunil Grover uploaded the clip on September 7 with the caption, “Afsos, sab ke Shanivaar plans nahi hote. Tumhare koi hai plans, toh hume bhi batao.”

Fans gathered in the comment section to show their excitement for the upcoming season. One user wrote, “Bhai, agla season kab aa raha hain bata do.” Another commented, “The great Indian kapil show dekhne ka plan hai bhai.” In the comment section, Sunil Grover also wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, talking about Grover, he is currently enjoying a break in the mountains. He treated netizens to a video of him riding a bike. Going by the landscape, it seems he is in Ladakh. Today, he shared another glimpse of his travel that shows him sitting with the local women by the roadside and enjoying tea.

For those who didn't know, The Great Indian Kapil Show marked Sunil Grover's return to Kapil Sharma's show after years following their fight. The makers dropped a promo in August announcing that the show will return for season 2 featuring all the original cast.

