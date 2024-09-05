The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Sunil Grover enjoys bike ride through winding mountain roads; WATCH

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, is currently enjoying a break in the mountains. The comedian took to social media to treat his fans to a video of him riding a bike on the rocky terrains of the mountain and enjoying the beauty. Going by the visuals, it seems he is in Ladakh.

On September 4, Sunil Grover took to social media to post a video that shows him riding a bike on mountain roads. The clip then transitions to show the comedian sitting on the rocks and soaking in the beauty of the mountains. In the background, he used the soulful track Kahani from the movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Sunil Grover’s video here:

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Beh jaane de ! (red heart emoji).”

Netizens commented on the video, wondering about his whereabouts. One user wrote, “Kaha ho Gulati sahab?” Another commented, “The views are crazy!”

Meanwhile, talking about his professional stint, Sunil Grover was last seen in the recently wrapped The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. It marked his comeback to the show after years of his feud with Kapil Sharma. His return as Gutthi was one of the show's highlights, besides the fact that it moved to the popular OTT platform.

Advertisement

The team recently announced that they would soon return with the show's second season on the OTT platform. The entire team of the first season, including Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh will be there.

Besides comedy shows and hosting television events and shows, Grover has proved his talent as an actor. His portrayal of Sonu Singh in the thriller web series Sunflower threw him into the limelight. He worked on projects—films and web series, namely United Kacche, Bharat, Tandav, and Blackout, to name a few.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Sunil Grover dressed as Pidhu in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presence in The Kapil Sharma Show