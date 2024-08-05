The Kapil Sharma Show THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed she wanted to tie rakhi to Akshay Kumar during shoot of Sheila Ki Jawani song

Kapil Sharma became a household name owing to his comedy shows. His candid interaction with Bollywood celebrities not only gave insights into interesting trivia but left the audience in splits, too. One of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and Akshay Kumar as guests. During their conversation, it was revealed that Katrina once wanted to tie Rakhi to the OG Khiladi.

Talking to the Tiger 3 actress, Kapil asked her, "Jaise bahut saari heroine aati hai aise, jaise Sonakshi Sinha mujhe rakhi baandh gayi thi. I don't mind ki bandh gayi toh bandh gayi, bada koshish rehti hai ki naa hi koi baandhe. Main dur rehta hun inn sab cheezon se. Par humne ek baat suni hai ki Sheila Ki Jawani jab gaana shoot ho raha tha, aapne yeh bola tha Akshay paaji ko main aapko rakhi bandhna chahti hun."

"(Many actresses come on the show. For example, Sonakshi Sinha. She tied Rakhi to me on the show. I don't mind if any actress ties Rakhi to me, but I avoid such a situation. I stay away from all these things. But I have heard one thing: when the song Sheila Ki Jawani was being shot, you told Akshay that you wanted to tie Rakhi to him)."

Further, the comedian asked if she did not know the meaning of Rakhi or was unaware of Akshay Kumar's nature. Explaining the reason, Katrina asserted that she had an understanding of tying Rakhi and highlighted the core concept of Raksha Bandhan by elaborating on how brothers protect their sisters.

She added, "Akshay was such a good friend to me, and he really does protect me and take care of me." Taking a dig at her, Rohit Shetty said that she could have tied a friendship band instead. His remarks left everyone in splits.

For the uninitiated, The Kapil Sharma Show aired its last episode on July 23, 2023. The show featured talented comedians, including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, and Rochelle Rao.

