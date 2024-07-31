Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti talks about BREAKING image stereotype after The Kapil Sharma show

Sumona Chakravarti is seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, where she tries her hands in stunts. However, the actress has already carved a niche in the hearts of fans by working with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. She spoke in length exclusively to Pinkvilla about breaking the stereotype she had with the comedy show.

Sumona Chakravarti exclusively reveals breaking notion of image post The Kapil Sharma Show:

During a candid interview with Pinvilla, Sumona Chakravarti was asked if, with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, she had broken the stereotype she had with her role in The Kapil Sharma Show. The 36-year-old actress replied, "I don't think of breaking an image, I don't think I was there to break any balance. Of course, the balance that I have maintained, I will continue to do so, and I had done it in Khatron even for a matter of fact."

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti here:

Sumona further revealed how she has always maintained a balance between personal and professional life. "There is a part of me that is extremely well shielded, and it will always remain so, but with Khatron, I didn't want to show the world that this is me, actually. I like the concept and wanted to experience it. I like adventure and traveling, so wanted the experience."

Talking further about her experience in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, she quipped, "There is no judge giving a report card. You perform a stunt, you do well, and if you don't perform it, you don't move ahead. That is one of the biggest reasons, and I had time in hand. They get to see the real me and a lot of people would be like she is a good actor for sure."

More about Sumona Chakravarti from the exclusive interview:

For the unversed, the stunning actress played Kapil Sharma's on-screen wife in Comedy Nights with Kapil. Chakravarti is someone who always works in silence. When asked about what shapes this personality and what was that one calling that made her say yes to the adventure reality show, her answer was cute.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star revealed, "A reality show has never been on my radar as I am an introvert, and I keep my personal life personal, and I do not like to put it out there. This was a show I had time and wanted to explore the adventure and stunt part." She ended by saying that she listened to her gut feeling, which told her to do the show.

