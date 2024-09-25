The Traitors: Jannat Zubair returns to Mumbai post shoot of Karan Johar-led show; receives warm welcome from family

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a known name in the entertainment industry. The talented actress has been a part of several movies and television shows since her childhood. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Jannat will be seen as a contestant in the reality show The Traitors. The shoot of the show has concluded and the celebrity contestants are back home. As Jannat returned to Mumbai after the shoot of The Traitors, her family threw a warm surprise for her welcome.

Jannat Zubair's parents picked her up from the airport as she returned to Mumbai from Jaisalmer after wrapping The Traitors shoot and as they reached their home, the young actress got a warm surprise with her house decorated with balloons. Jannat's brother Ayan welcomed her into the house with a warm hug while she was mesmerized by the love of her family.

Take a look at Jannat Zubair receiving a warm welcome at her house here:

Previously, when Jannat returned home after the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, her family similarly welcomed her home. After the stunt-based show, Jannat also took up yet another exciting cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Talking about The Traitors, it is a reality show adapted from the American show of the same name. Karan Johar will be seen hosting the show. The show will have many popular celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news about Jannat Zubair, Harsh Gujral, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Mukesh Chhabra, and rapper Raftaar bagging the show.

The shoot of the show took place at the beautiful location of Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. It was a fourteen-day schedule. The show will soon stream on Amazon Prime.

