THROWBACK: Bilal Qureshi's dance with son on Shah Rukh Khan's Lutt Putt Gaya is proof dads will always be our first teachers; Don't miss wife Uroosa's cameo

Pakistani individuals’ love for Bollywood songs and movies and Indians’ love for Pakistani drama is no secret. The neighbouring countries bond over a mutual love for art and culture. The Pakistani actors also enjoy an immense fan following in the country, particularly a large section of female fans who swoon over their good looks. Today, we take a look back at actor Bilal Qureshi’s video where he danced to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song, Lutt Putt Gaya.

Bilal Qureshi uploaded the video on his official Instagram handle in March this year when he attended a wedding with his family. The clip features the Pakistani actor in a blue suit dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track from Dunki with his son. The actor and his son can be seen twinning in the blue suit and recreating the hook step of SRK’s song.

Watch Bilal Qureshi’s video here:

In the latter part of the song, Qureshi invites his wife to join them. She walks in wearing a beautiful golden saree and dances between the father and the son. The little one copies his father’s moves and the perfectly synchronised steps are too adorable to miss. They also do the King Khan’s signature open arm pose.

Uploading the video, Qureshi wrote in the caption, “Just look at Sohaan. Can’t describe my feelings I’m just loving it ALHAMDULILLAH #EkraChachiAliChachu #AliKiEkra #ShaadiMubarak”

Advertisement

The video got the internet swooning. One user wrote, “Mashallah. Seems big brother not father.” Another wrote, “Watched multiple times but still felt the same joy! Adorable.” His colleague Nimra Khan also dropped an adorable comment.

For the unversed, Bilal Qureshi is known for TV serials like Munafiq, Pehli Jumeraat and Ishq Ya Rabba. On the personal front, he married actress Uroosa Qureshi in 2015. They are parents to two boys, Sohaan and Romaan.

ALSO READ: Top Pakistani dramas that broke stereotypes; Hadiqa Kiani-Bilal Abbas Khan’s Dobara to Saba Qamar-Ali Kazmi’s Baaghi