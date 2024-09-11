Top Pakistani dramas that broke stereotypes; Hadiqa Kiani-Bilal Abbas Khan’s Dobara to Saba Qamar-Ali Kazmi’s Baaghi

Pakistani dramas are often associated with themes of unrequited love, domestic disputes, or women portrayed in negative shades. For years, the narrative has centered around conventional love stories, oppressive relationships, and melodrama. While these stories do resonate with a vast audience, a growing number of viewers have been yearning for more diverse narratives that challenge societal norms and address deeper issues.

Fortunately, several Pakistani dramas have emerged that break away from these stereotypes, offering refreshing perspectives and tackling significant social topics. From Baaghi to Dobara, here are five such dramas that dared to be different.

Top Pakistani dramas that broke the stereotype

1. Samjhota (2023)

Cast: Javed Sheikh, Shaista Lodhi, Ali Ansari

Where to watch: ARY Digital YouTube

Samjhota, which aired in 2023, tells the story of a widower (played by Javed Sheikh) who remarries for companionship in his later years, only to face unexpected challenges from his children. The drama delves into themes of family dynamics, grief, and the struggle for personal happiness in old age. Unlike most dramas that focus on the younger generation’s romantic entanglements, Samjhota stands out for its exploration of mature relationships and the emotional turmoil older people face when trying to rebuild their lives. It sheds light on the rarely-discussed topic of remarriage in old age, portraying it with sensitivity and realism.

2. Udaari (2016)

Cast: Ahsan Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Bushra Ansari

Where to watch: HUM TV YouTube

Udaari, which aired in 2016, took a bold stance on an issue rarely addressed in Pakistani television—child sexual abuse. The drama centers around two families from different socioeconomic backgrounds and highlights the struggles faced by women, especially in rural areas. Ahsan Khan’s portrayal of the antagonist, a man who abuses a young girl, sparked widespread discussions and awareness.

The show was groundbreaking because it not only depicted this harrowing issue, but also showed how survivors can rise above trauma with the right support. Udaari is credited with changing the narrative of Pakistani dramas, proving that television can be a medium for social change.

3. Baaghi (2017)

Cast: Saba Qamar, Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt

Where to watch: Global Movies YouTube

Airing in 2017, Baaghi is based on the real-life story of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, whose bold personality and controversial opinions shook the conservative fabric of Pakistani society. Saba Qamar’s portrayal of Qandeel was widely acclaimed for its depth and empathy. The drama explored themes of women’s agency, the right to self-expression, and the dark consequences of honor-based killings.

Baaghi stood out because it depicted the life of a woman who defied societal norms, fought against misogyny, and paid the ultimate price for it. The show challenged the perception of 'honor' and opened a dialogue on women's rights in Pakistan.

4. Dobara (2021)

Cast: Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas Khan

Where to watch: HUM TV YouTube

Dobara aired in 2021 and focused on a widow’s journey toward self-discovery and reclaiming her life after the death of her controlling husband. Hadiqa Kiani’s character, Mehru, challenges societal norms by deciding to remarry a much younger man (played by Bilal Abbas Khan). The drama received praise for showcasing a woman's right to happiness and choice, irrespective of age or societal pressures. Unlike traditional portrayals of widows living in perpetual grief, Dobara highlights how women can rebuild their lives and find love on their own terms, thus challenging the outdated notions surrounding remarriage for women.

5. Jhoom (2023)

Cast: Haroon Kadwani, Zara Noor Abbas

Where to watch: Har Pal Geo YouTube

Airing in 2023, Jhoom revolves around a love story that challenges the stigma associated with significant age differences in relationships. Zara Noor Abbas plays a character significantly older than her love interest, portrayed by Haroon Kadwani. While age-gap relationships are often viewed with skepticism, Jhoom takes a different approach by showing the maturity, understanding, and emotional depth that can exist in such relationships. It defies the stereotypical depiction of relationships and emphasizes the importance of love, respect, and connection over societal judgments.

Ready to binge-watch these Pakistani dramas?

By addressing taboo subjects like child abuse (Udaari), honor killings (Baaghi), and age-gap relationships (Jhoom), these Pakistani serials challenge societal norms and pave the way for more progressive storytelling. They reflect a broader shift in public consciousness, showing that audiences are ready for content that speaks to real-life issues, promotes empathy, and portrays diverse perspectives. So, what are you waiting for? Bookmark this list and binge-watch them this weekend.

