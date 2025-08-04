Bigg Boss 19: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha approached? Here's a list of probable contestants

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few days away from its grand premiere. Ahead of the show's release, the excitement is at its peak. Amid this, fans are keen to see the list of contestants. From celebrities to social media influencers, several prominent faces have been approached for Salman Khan's reality show. Among them is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha.

Advertisement

Tentative list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants

According to the Screen report, Bigg Boss 19 casting is still underway, and the makers are approaching celebrities to participate in Salman Khan's show that is expected to run for 5.5 months. Earlier, it was reported that this season would not have any social media influencers. However, reportedly, the makers are now reaching out to popular content creators to join Bigg Boss 19.

Amid this buzz, the portal has now reported that two other popular personalities have been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 19. As per the report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha has been invited to participate in the controversial reality show.

Not only Shailesh but Payal Dhare aka Payal Gamingg is also reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19. However, Shailesh has not accepted the offer yet, whereas Payal is said to be in the final discussion.

Apart from them, the list of probable contestants of Bigg Boss 19 is:

Advertisement

1- Gurucharan Singh

2- Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

3- Sreerama Chandra

4- Dhanashree Verma

5- Gaurav Khanna

6- Apoorva Mukhija

7- Hunar Hale

8-Amaal Malik

However, none of these names have confirmed their participation in Bigg Boss 19.

As Bigg Boss 19 is going to run for 5.5 months, it is said that Salman Khan will host the show only for three months.

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24 on Colors and JioHotstar. The shoot of the premiere episode will reportedly happen on August 22 and 23. As per recent reports, 15 contestants will enter the house in the first episode. The theme of Bigg Boss 19 will center around politics, promising viewers unlimited drama and entertainment. More details about the contestants and the show are still awaited.

ALSO READ: TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh likely to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19?