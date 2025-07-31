Dilip Joshi got engaged to his wife when she was just 14 years old? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor says he had a 'Balika Vadhu story'

Dilip Joshi, popularly known for playing the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the beloved characters on Indian Television. Before he played this iconic role in the hit sitcom, Joshi even starred in numerous films in cameo roles. While his professional journey is like an open book, not many know everything about his personal life. In an interview, the actor had spoken about his marriage for the first time and even revealed that he got engaged when his wife was just 14 years old.

Advertisement

Did you know Dilip Joshi has a 'Balika Vadhu type story'?

Dilip Joshi is married to Jaymala Joshi. The couple has two children: a daughter, Niyati Joshi and a son, Ritviq Joshi. A few years ago, pictures from his daughter's wedding went super viral on the internet. But do you know about Dilip Joshi's love story and marriage?

In conversation with Mashable India, Dilip Joshi had called his marriage a "Balika Vadhu type story." When asked about his romance story, the actor had shared, "Romance toh hua hi nahi (There was no romance)."

He added, "Meri wife 14 saal ki thi aur mai 18 saal ka tha toh humari arrange sagai ho gayi (My wife was 14 years old and I was 18 years old when he got engaged in an arranged setup)."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further disclosed, "Jab voh 18 saal ki hui, mai 22 saal ka hua tab humari shaadi ho gayi (When she turned 18 years old and I turned 22 years old, then we got married)."

Advertisement

Joshi elaborated how he belonged to a boys' school and used to be scared of talking to girls back then. He mentioned that he further developed his confidence in talking to girls after he learned acting.

This was the rare moment when the actor spoke about his love story. On social media, Dilip isn't very active and rarely shares posts on Instagram.

Speaking about his stint in the show, the actor is loved for his portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada. His on-screen pairing with Disha Vakani was one of the most loved duos of Indian Television.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know Champaklal is younger than Jethalal in real life? Know their age difference