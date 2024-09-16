THROWBACK: When Munawar Faruqui teased Aditi Rao Hydari asking ‘aapko khatta khane ka kyun...’; don’t miss her reaction

We can't stop gushing over the newly married couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth! The couple tied the knot today, September 16, leaving netizens in awe of their love story. While we admire their wedding pictures, let us take you down memory lane when Munawar Faruqui teased the Heeramandi actress by asking why she craved eating pickles, leaving her embarrassed. Not only this, but the stand-up comedian also teased her about Siddharth before their marriage.

When Heeramandi was released, Netflix shared a fun video on its official YouTube channel wherein Munawar Faruqui hosted a roast session between Manisha ki Mallikayein and Sonakshi ki saheliyaan. So, after Manisha Koirala roasted the Dabangg actress, the Bigg Boss 17 winner asked Sinha to say something to light up the environment. To this, she said, “Ek ashaar (poem)..” and Aditi listened to it as ‘achaar (pickle).’

Taking a playful dig at her for the same, Faruqui asked the Jubilee actress, “Aditi, aapko khatta khane ka kyun mann kar raha hai (Why are you craving something sour?).” Replying to his comment, Aditi mentioned ‘wrong person,’ apparently saying that the question should have been appropriate to Richa Chadha because during that period, she was pregnant.

Well, in another segment of the video, Munawar was heard saying, “Aditi has quite a moralistic and principled personality. I am trying to say that she can't stay away from her ‘Siddharth’.” Lastly, the Rockstar actress said, “Absolutely not. Never.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony and shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding. Dropping the pictures, Aditi wrote, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Talking about Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian rose to fame after his dramatic Bigg Boss 17 win. Since then, he has organised a few stand-up acts and is busy with numerous projects.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's marriage: Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia says, 'Rekha Ji's wish for them came true'