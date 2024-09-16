Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Wedding: Smriti Khanna, Dhanashree Verma and more shower love on newlyweds and their gorgeous PICS

Many hearts are happy today as industry's most gorgeous couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now officially married! The newlyweds took the internet by storm by sharing their surreal wedding pictures that look straight out of a fairytale! On September 16, Aditi and Siddharth got married in a traditional ceremony.

Now their wedding pictures are receiving love from everyone including prominent faces of the Television industry like Smriti Khanna, Dhanashree Verma and more have extended their good wishes.

On September 16, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth decided to surprise the world by dropping the news of their wedding and sharing amazing snaps. While the new couple bloomed with happiness, several industry people congratulated them and showered love on them.

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's post here-

Commenting on this post, actress Smriti Khanna wrote, "Wow," Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame Dhanashree Verma commented, "Congratulations," Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh dropped heart emoticons on this post whereas Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi's Heeramandi co-star, wrote, "Mashallah (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at celeb comments here-

Several celebrities like Tina Datta, Ridhima Pandit, Kishwer Merchant, Arjit Taneja, Sana Sayyad, Karishma Tanna and many others liked Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's post.

Speaking about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding pictures, the couple shared surreal snaps from the ceremony. Decked up in traditional South-Indian outfits, Aditi and Siddharth's subtle wedding rituals have our hearts. The newlywed looks lost in love as they are captured here against the backdrop of a beautiful sunrise.

Sharing these snaps with their fans, Aditi captioned, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." Aditi and Siddharth shared two more post from their wedding ceremony.



Pinkvilla team wishes heartiest congratulations to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth as they embark on this joyous journey!

