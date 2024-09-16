EXCLUSIVE Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's marriage: Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia says, 'Rekha Ji's wish for them came true'

The nation woke up to the heartwarming pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's traditional wedding pictures. The couple stole many hearts with their minimalistic yet stunning wedding photos, and many celebrities, along with fans and well-wishers, bombarded their comments section with congratulatory wishes. Pinkvilla got in touch with Jayati Bhatia, who shared screen space with Hydari in the much-talked-about series Heeramandi, and the actress shared her warm wishes for the couple.

Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding, Jayati Bhatia, who played Phatto in Heeramandi, congratulated the couple and said, "I'd like to share my heartfelt wishes to Aditi and Siddharth. They both are such wonderful human beings. I believe Rekha Ji's wish for them came true because I remember seeing a video from Sonakshi's wedding wherein Rekha mentioned wanting to see Aditi and Siddharth married. Her wish for them and blessings have come true, and I'm extremely happy for them."

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding pictures here:

Talking about her interaction with Siddharth, Jayati Bhatia said, "Aditi is such a lovely girl, and Siddharth is also such a nice person. I remember at the premiere of Heeramandi, Siddharth came to me and said that you're like a Disney character, and he remembered every nuance of mine from the show, and it was quite heartwarming. I am a great fan of Siddharth and his acting skills. His take on life and understanding is brilliant."

Talking fondly about Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayati Bhatia added, "What do I say about Aditi, I just love her. She has given me so much love, attention, and respect on the sets of Heeramandi. It is a treat to have Aditi as a co-actress. My heartfelt wishes for them. They'll always be happy. I know that."

When asked if Aditi spoke about Siddharth or her wedding on the sets of Heeramandi, the Sasural Simar Ka actress replied, "Not really. We didn't have the time to bond a lot on a personal level that much. She didn't speak about it, but from the news portals and newspapers, I knew about them. It was on the premiere that I met them together and interacted."

Sharing the beautiful clicks from their big day, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

As soon as Aditi and Siddharth shared the pictures, celebrities poured love on the post. Manisha Koirala wrote, "Congratulations, darling, tonnes of love to you guys !!!", Sonakshi Sinha said, "Congratulationsssss babiessss." Lara Dutta commented, "Congratulations!! And a lifetime of love to both of you!"

While Karan Johar shared, "Nazar utar do!!!! So gorgeous congratulations to both of you." Apart from these, Heeramandi co-actors Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others, wished the couple as well.

For the wedding day, the Padmavati actress wore an off-white tissue saree with a golden border double-lined with zari and, a white and gold striped blouse. She opted for pretty jhumkas and minimal jewelry.

Siddharth chose to wear a simple and elegant traditional veshthi. The pictures shared by the couple spoke volumes about love and companionship.

Pinkvilla wishes Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth the heartiest congratulations!

