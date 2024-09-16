ECL 2024: Did Elvish Yadav receive death threats for playing cricket match against Munawar Faruqui? Officials vacate stadium

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav are grabbing the spotlight due to their recent ECL 2024 match. While Elvish served as the captain of the Haryanvi Hunters team, Munawar was the skipper of the Mumbai Disruptors team. Their teams clashed at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, and before the game, the duo engaged in a light-hearted banter. Things took an unexpected turn when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner received death threats from some crowd members during the match.

Several videos and footage from the match went viral on social media. As soon as the incident took place, the officials emptied the venue to prevent any escalation. Keeping the safety protocol intact, the entrances were also sealed, and a few clips of Elvish fans walking out of the stadium also surfaced on social media.

As a result, the match continued with no spectators in the stadium but with the management members in attendance. Although the shocking incident took over the internet, an official statement has not been released yet, either by Elvish or the event organisers.

As per a Free Press Journal report, Elvish Yadav received death threats for playing against Munawar Faruqui. Talking about their banter ahead of the game, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner called the standup comedian 'second runner-up' to which the latter replied, "Har system ko na update ki zarurat hoti hai. I think wo update de denge hum (Every system needs to be updated, and today we will give them an update)."

Advertisement

Replying, Elvish quipped that he and his team were already updated and confident about defeating Munawar and his squad.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Earlier this year, Munawar and Elvish shared a friendly camaraderie during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL). The duo was seen hugging and greeting each other heartwarmingly.

For the uninitiated, Elvish Yadav rose to popularity with his vlogs and comedic skits. After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he got embroiled in legal issues in connection to the snake venom case. The ED officials recently grilled him and interrogated Yadav for hours.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav reveals how he preps for match; says he bought 'suit salwar' for opponent Abhishek Malhan