Mithun Chakraborty has been a popular figure in Bollywood for over 40 years, famous for his unique dance moves and strong acting skills. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a popular reality show that allows talented singers to showcase their skills. On a memorable episode, the veteran actor shared a personal story about a former relationship that left a lasting impact on him.

During the show, Mithun recalled a difficult period early in his career when he fell deeply in love, only to be left by his girlfriend at a time when he needed support the most. Mithun admitted he was deeply in love, which left him heartbroken.

He said, “Aise he hua tha mere saath. Ishq kar baitha tha, pagal hogaya tha. Phir ek din wohi hua, ladki chod ke chali gayi. Phir samay badla. Main star se superstar phir maha super star bangaya.”

“(It happened to me like this. I fell in love and went crazy. Then one day, it happened, she left me. But time changed. I went from being a star to a superstar, and then to a megastar)”

The veteran actor shared that he ran into her years later on a plane. Despite being a superstar by then, she didn't acknowledge him. Nevertheless, the actor approached her and introduced himself.

Advertisement

Mithun then shared that he asked her why she wasn’t looking at him. She turned her face away, seeming guilty. He told her she had made the right choice back then, which made her cry. She admitted her mistake in leaving him. Mithun reassured her, saying that he might not have achieved his current success if she hadn't left.

Mithun Chakraborty made his debut with the film Mrigayaa in 1976 and has since showcased his versatility in various roles. He was the main judge on dance reality show, Dance Bangla Dance and was also the Grand Master of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. His most recent appearance was in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, where he received praise for his performance despite the film's controversies. While he has yet to announce new projects, fans eagerly anticipate his return to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashv Gour shares Internet's viral baba's hilarious advice on ‘Shaadi and Sharaab’ with Shubhangi Atre; Watch