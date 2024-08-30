Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashv Gour shares Internet's viral baba's hilarious advice on ‘Shaadi and Sharaab’ with Shubhangi Atre; Watch

The famous sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a hit among fans because of the chemistry that Rohitashv Gour and Shubhangi Atre share on-screen. The duo also capture the hearts of their fans off-screen, and the latest video posted by them is proof of the same. They teamed together for a funny video, which will tickle your funny bones. Rohitashv is seen giving the internet's viral Baba Aniruddhacharya's advice on marriage to the actress.

Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour collaborated for a reel, where he was seen imparting Baba Aniruddhacharya knowledge on marriage. The 58-year-old was seen lip-syncing on the spiritual guru's words which went like, "Sharabi se kahe karli shaadi aapne. Pehle nai check kia tha. Abh aapke shadi ke baad peena start kia. Aapne pyaar na kia hoga badhiya se."

(You married a drunkard. Why didn't you check before? He started drinking after marriage. Maybe you did not love your partner truly.)

As seen in the clip, Atre looked distressed as she shared her plight with Gaur. She was clad in a blue saree and he was seen sitting on a chair and giving words of wisdom.

Talking about the Internet's viral Baba Aniruddhacharya, he is a self-proclaimed spiritual guru. He is known for his saffron attire and has an art of giving life lessons, that too with a funny twist. He has already created chaos on the internet with his intelligent, sarcastic responses on daily life situations. Baba, who already become a sensation, brought his unique charm on the sets of the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs.

It was on March 16, 2024, when Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai completed 9 years. Rohitashv, best known for essaying Manmohan Tiwari had opened up about his experience of working for a long time in the show.

He said, in an interview with Times Now Digital, "I have a deep passion for the show, which has played a pivotal role in shaping my career and connecting me with an extraordinary audience. Portraying the character of Manmohan has been incredibly fulfilling."

Talking about Shubhangi Atre, she is best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Her outstanding comedy timing and performance in the comedy show gave her significant recognition. Her talent for getting her character Angoori Bhabhi to life with a lot of versatility and sass is greatly loved by her fans.

