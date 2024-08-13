THROWBACK: When Salman Khan asked Sridevi about ‘good news’ and Boney Kapoor’s reply left her blushing

Actress Sridevi is no longer with us, but her family is celebrating her birthday today (August 13). Her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, took to social media and shared old photos with her. On the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary, let us revisit a moment when Salman Khan teased Boney Kapoor and the actress about 'good news' on Dus Ka Dum. The entire conversation turned out to be hilarious for the audience and also left the Dabangg host in splits.

One of the episodes of Dus Ka Dum was graced by Sridevi and her husband, Boney Kapoor. During the show, Salman Khan asked the duo about their personal life and insisted on revealing who said 'I love you' first. To this, the producer revealed that it took about 10 years for the English Vinglish actress to accept his proposal. He stated, "1985 se 1995 tak, it was only from my side. It means one-sided, passionate love."

Further, there was a segment when Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor asked Sridevi, "Aapki shaadi huyi toh aapse bhi pucha gaya ki aap good news kab suna rahi hain (When you got married, were you asked about the good news?)." To this, she blushed red and denied it. Meanwhile, Boney commented, "Puchne se pehle hi sab kuch ho gaya tha (It happened before anyone asked about it)."

The reply was so hilarious that Salman couldn't control his laughter and hugged Boney Kapoor. In response to all this discussion, the Megastar shared a piece of advice that he received from his mother. The Tiger 3 actor remarked, "Meri mummy bolti hai ki shaadi karo na karo good news pehle suna dena. Beta tum good news kab suna rahe ho uske baad bhale tum shaadi karlo (My mother says whether you get married or not, first tell the good news. Son, when are you going to tell the good news, you can get married after that)."

To this, yet again, Boney gave another hilarious answer, saying, "Humare case mein, mummy se jyada mujhe jaldi thi (In our case, I was in a bigger hurry than mom)." His quick reply left everyone laughing, and even Sridevi could not resist chuckling.

