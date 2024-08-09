THROWBACK: When Pagal Khana’s Saba Qamar revealed what she didn’t like about her Hindi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan

Saba Qamar stands out as an amazing and well-loved personality in the Pakistani drama industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the drama film Hindi Medium, wherein she co-starred with the late Irrfan Khan. In a few interviews, Saba revealed disagreeing with the Karwaan actor’s habit of not rehearsing scenes with her. Further, the Pakistani actress also shared her experience working with him.

During a candid interaction with BBC News, the Mrs and Mr Shameem actress spoke about the late Irrfan Khan and said, "Wo itne focused hain, wo sirf apne character mein rehte hain. Ek cheez jis se main sehmat nahi thi ki rehearse hum nahi bahut jyada scene ko karte the. Yeh hota tha ki jo magic humne create karna hai, wo scene ke andar hi jaayega (He is so focused, he just stays in his character. One thing I did not agree with was that we did not rehearse too many scenes. It used to happen that the magic we wanted to create would go inside the scene only)."

In addition to this, Saba Qamar once shared that she wasn't intimidated by Irrfan and did not feel nervous when she met him for the first time on the sets of Hindi Medium. The Cheekh actress said that she talked to the producer of the film and asked why the late actor wouldn't rehearse scenes before executing them before the camera. She explained, "Pehle 3 din mere liye tough the shoot ke, uske baad mujhe fir aadat ho gayi (The first 3 days of the shoot were tough for me, but after that, I got used to it)."

Advertisement

Speaking of Hindi Medium, the film proved to be a successful venture. Set in Delhi, the story follows a couple's struggle to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school.

On the work front, Saba Qamar last appeared in Pagal Khana. Apart from her fearless yet brilliant portrayal of her character in this drama, her strong dialogue delivery has had an additional impact on the show. Some of Qamar's popular serials are Cheekh, Thakan, Dastaan, and Sangat.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Pakistani actress Hania Aamir called Badshah her 'good friend' amid their dating rumors