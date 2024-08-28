THROWBACK: When Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati got embarrassed explaining Silsila poetry 'Tu kisi aur ki raaton sahi' to Katrina Kaif; took help of SRK

On the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 6, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif made an appearance as special guests. Amitabh Bachchan had blushed profusely when he had to translate a romantic poetry line from his film Silsila to Katrina Kaif. In today's throwback incident, let us revisit that episode.

It was seen in the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were translating certain lines for Katrina Kaif. When he was asked to translate a particular poetic line, from Big B's film Silsila co-starring Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, he asked King Khan to explain.

The poetic line was, "Tu kisi aur ki raaton ka haseen chand sahi (You are the moon of someone else's night.) The megastar told King Khan, "Yeh aap hi bataiye (You only tell her this line.) All 3 of them could not stop laughing.

The Piku actor did not lose hope and tried explaining the translated version of the poetry to the Namastey London actress in English. King Khan tried to change the word raatein to nights, while Big B was quick to change the word to evening. As he felt, "Tu kisi aur ki raaton ka haseen chand sahi" sounded off and weird.

It was in 2012 when Amitabh Bachchan hosted season 6 of KBC. The episode started with SRK comparing and listing how different he was from the legendary actor. He had said, "Jahaan par meri height khatam hoti hai, Amit ji ki height wahin se shuru hoti hai (Where my height ends, Amit Ji's height begins.)" The senior actor could not stop laughing.

The Pathaan actor had then said that Amit ji's voice had base while he felt that his voice was besura (off-tone). Then Bollywood's most romantic star held Katrina's hand and recited the Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is now airing season 16 with Amitabh Bachchan back with his exceptional hosting skills.

