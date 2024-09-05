Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan stops for a convo with an old lady, VIDEO will melt your heart

Salman Khan will be seen back with his hosting duties in Bigg Boss 18. The actor was spotted earlier today shooting for the promo of the upcoming season. Now, on the sets, there was an old lady who engaged in an emotional conversation with Salman, that will move you. He listened patiently to the old lady and showed that no one could be as humble as him.

It looks like Salman Khan was exiting the sets of Bigg Boss 18, where he had shot the promo video. An old lady was seen pulling his black coat, touching his cheeks, and showcasing her love. She said, "Mei mannat kia aap acha hai. (I prayed for you as you are nice.)

The old woman was telling Bhaaijaan, how she got Rs 3000 in May and got a saree for her mom. In the end, Salman said, "Mei esko hamesha bolta hai, yeh laata nai hai"(I always tell but he never gets it.) Maybe he was referring to the relative of the old woman, to get sarees. He ends by saying, "Abhi agle Eid ya Diwali mei (Now, in next Eid or Diwali.)

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is getting all ready to host Bigg Boss 18. His beard look coupled with a black blazer suit over a navy blue shirt would make anyone scream, "Maine Pyaar Kia."

Salman's legacy with Bigg Boss is an old association. The actor, on one hand never disappoints his fans and on the flip side, his swag way of hosting the reality show created a legacy. Bigg Boss 17 hogged all success because of him, and it seems Khan's association further would take the show to greater heights.

Reports doing rounds suggest Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Arya, Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mansi Srivastava, Dheeraj Dhoopar would be in the show. However, Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar confirmed to Pinkvilla, that he was approached for Bigg Boss 18.

Fans of Bigg Boss can surely expect intense drama with Salman's quirky humor, witty lines, life lessons, and unexpected turns coupled with a no-nonsense attitude.

