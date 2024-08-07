THROWBACK: When Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari left fans awestruck with their electrifying performance on Bijlee Bijlee

Shweta Tiwari, one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry never fails to turn attention on her. Be it for her work, the outfits she wears, or her lovely family. The actress is a mother to two children; daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. The single mother is raising her kids in her own way and often shares glimpses of her family moments on social media.

While her social media is filled with many special moments with her daughter and son, today, we take a look back at the time when she danced with Palak on the young one’s music video debut Bijlee Bijlee.

The post dates back to November 2021, weeks after Bijlee Bijlee’s release. It shows the mother-daughter duo matching steps to the song. While Palak Tiwari looked chic in a brown strapless top and leather pants of matching shade, Shweta Tiwari kept it casual in a blue denim and white tee shirt. Their energy level cannot be matched as they performed the hook steps.

Shweta Tiwari uploaded the video with the caption, “Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself #bijleebijlee”

For the unversed, Bijlee Bijlee, composed by B Praak and sung by Harrdy Sandhu released on October 30. It was Palak Tiwari’s screen debut and soon the actress came to be known as Bijlee Bijlee girl. In the same year, made her acting debut with Palak Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Following this, she was featured in another music video titled Mangta Hai Kya. Most recently, she was seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, along with Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others.

For the unversed, Palak is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter from her first marriage with actor Raja Chaudhary. The duo divorced in 2007 following nine years of marriage after the actress reported she suffered a troubled relationship because of Raja's alcoholism and domestic violence.

Shweta Tiwari tied the knot for the second time with actor Abhinav Kohli and they have a son Reyansh Kohli. Currently, Shweta is a single mother raising her two kids.

