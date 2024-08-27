Top 5 Hindi serials with shocking endings: From Diya Aur Baati Hum to Beyhadh

The endings of long-running TV shows are never easy, but are always a challenging task, often evoking strong emotions. Bid farewell to beloved characters after years of attachment can be tough for audiences. Yet, some shows find a bittersweet ending to be the ideal closure for their narratives.

Some shows that viewers are hooked on may seem to lead towards an expected conclusion. However, some serials often take unexpected turns in their endings, leaving the audience pleasantly surprised.

Top 5 Hindi serials with shocking ends

Here are 5 TV shows that have an ending that will make you go and watch it one more time.

Diya Aur Baati Hum

Television serial Diya Aur Baati Hum was loved and appreciated by all and no one wanted it to go off air. The unexpected and tragic ending featured the demise of the beloved lead characters, Sandhya and Sooraj, portrayed by Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid.

In the final episode of Diya Aur Baati Hum, Sooraj and Sandhya tragically fall victim to a bomb blast, meeting their fate in a poignant manner. This unexpected turn of events concludes the show with the couple's selfless sacrifice for the nation. Typically, viewers anticipate a serial to have a happy ending but in this one it was full of twists. Though the viewers didn’t expect this, they loved the way the twist came up. This show is now fondly remembered and missed by its dedicated fans.

Jodha Akbar

The Indian historical drama television series is based on the beautiful love story of the famous pair Jodha-Akbar, this historical serial became a massive hit. However, the show's end came as a shock because several historical events were left out and remained uncovered in the series.The series took a downturn when it shifted focus from Jodha and Akbar's narrative to Salim and Anarkali's love story, disappointing viewers with this drastic change and an unexpected ending.

Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas portrayed the lead roles of Jodha Begum and Emperor Akbar, respectively, in this memorable series.

Beyhadh

Popular TV serial Beyhadh starred Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. The series had a heart-wrenching and shocking ending where Maya tragically takes her own life. In the last episode, Maya tells Arjun how much she loved him and how madly. She says that she needed to die to prove her mad love for him. She then asks Arjun to release her, after which he tenderly kisses her forehead as she breathes her last. Arjun, overwhelmed with emotion, mourns the unexpected loss of Maya. Maya passes away and this marks the end of the Beyhadh season 1 with a deeply emotional finale.

Ekk Nayi Pehchaan

The serial's narrative revolved around the heartwarming bond between a mother-in-law, Sharda essayed by Poonam Dhillon, and her daughter-in-law, Sakshi played by Krystle D'Souza. Despite starting as strangers, they develop a deep connection as they navigate life together. Sharda, a selfless and nurturing figure devoted to her family, faces the challenge of being illiterate, often taken for granted.

Ekk Nayi Pehchaan beautifully showcases Sharda's journey of self-discovery, guided by her daughter-in-law Sakshi who teaches her to read, write, and pursue education. In return, Sharda imparts her wisdom to Sakshi, aiding her in her marital life. The series transitioned to focus more on the central duo, resonating with viewers due to its innovative storyline and unexpected twists that prolonged its runtime beyond expectations.

Rangrasiya

The super hit show Rangrasiya is an edgy love story which focused on Parvati, an orphaned village girl whose life took a dramatic turn upon meeting Major Rudra Pratap. Their unconventional and passionate love story unfolded as they confront the oppressive traditions of the Thakurs and evade dangerous outlaws.

The start of this serial was unique and received immense love from its viewers. While some viewers anticipated the story's conclusion with Rudra and Paro coming together, the plot took unexpected turns with Paro's untimely demise and the introduction of Myrah, identical in appearance to Paro. These sudden twists kept the audience on their toes. Ultimately, the show concluded with a happy ending as Rudra and Myrah find love together, delivering an unexpected yet satisfying finale. The actors who played lead role in Rangrasiya serial were Sanaya Irani and Ashish Sharma.

And thus, we reach the conclusion of this list of jaw-dropping endings. Hindi TV series have a way of keeping us on the edge of our seats. Not every show can achieve that level of astonishment and those that do leave a lasting mark in our minds. The thrill and suspense of watching such serials are unparalleled, ensuring that your favorite show keeps you hooked.

Which ending were you shocked by the most?

