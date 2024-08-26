Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 actors who played Lord Krishna on-screen: Sourabh Raaj Jain to Nitish Bharadwaj

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival observed to honor the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is recognized by various names such as Kanhaiya, Gopal, Govinda, Vasudeva, Kanha, and many others. Over the years, Indian television has witnessed a multitude of actors stepping into the iconic role of Lord Krishna. From Nitish Bharadwaj, Sourabh Raaj Jain to Sumedh Mudgalkar, these actors have mesmerized audiences with their exceptional performances.

In the past, there was a time when the viewers used to touch the feet of the actors playing the role of a God. These actors poured their hearts and souls into embodying Krishna, creating a portrayal that was both beautiful and real. Each portrayal of the Blue God has garnered immense love from fans, who fondly remember these characters to this day.

Top 5 TV actors who played Krishna on-screen

On Krishna Janmashtami 2024 let's meet the actors who played Lord Krishna’s role on the small screen.

Nitish Bharadwaj in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat

The iconic actor, Nitish Bharadwaj, the legendary actor, remains etched in everyone's memories for his unforgettable depiction of Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat. The 1988 series holds a special place in Indian audiences' hearts.

Nitish's portrayal of Krishna during the Kurukshetra battle and his rendition of the Geeta Gyan left a lasting impact. His performance catapulted him to stardom, making him a household name at the young age of 23. Additionally, Nitish showcased his talent by portraying Vishnu in Vishnu Purana.

Sourabh Raaj Jain in Mahabharat

The charismatic actor, Sourabh Raaj Jain became a household name in India and rose to fame by portraying Lord Krishna in Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat show in 2013. Sourabh considers this role a turning point in his career.

In Mahabharat, Shaheer Sheikh played Arjuna, while Sourabh, as Krishna, played a supporting role. Sourabh has also depicted Krishna, Vishnu, and Shiva in various mythological series like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jai Shri Krishna, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and more.

Mrunal Jain in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki

Mrunal Jain, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the 2008 TV series Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, beautifully depicted Krishna's divine wisdom and his crucial role as Arjuna's charioteer and mentor during the Kurukshetra war. His captivating screen presence won over the audience's hearts. Despite playing various memorable roles, Mrunal Jain kickstarted his career by bringing Krishna to life in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, instantly earning widespread acclaim.

Meghan Jadhav in Jai Shri Krishna

Meghan Jadhav portrayed Shri Krishna in the TV series Jai Shri Krishna. Meghan made his television debut in 2006 and portrayed different roles in many Indian mythological shows in a loop. However, he's best known for nailing his role in Jai Shri Krishna, wherein he played the titular role of Shri Krishna. His portrayal captured the divine and playful aspects of Krishna's childhood.

Sumedh Mudgalkar in RadhaKrishn

Sumedh Mudgalkar, a talented young actor, has captured the hearts of viewers with his portrayal of a youthful Krishna in the popular show RadhaKrishn. Whether showcasing his chemistry with Radha, played by Mallika Singh, and Rukmini, portrayed by Zalak Desai, or portraying intense exchanges, Sumedh has demonstrated his acting prowess.

Starting his television journey with Dil Dosti Dance, Sumedh found his breakthrough role in RadhaKrishn, where he masterfully embodied the character of Lord Krishna. He skillfully depicted Krishna's love story with his childhood sweetheart Radha and explored the reasons behind their inability to be together despite their deep love for each other.

Sumedh's portrayal of Krishna has earned him widespread acclaim, particularly for his portrayal of Krishna's mischievous demeanor and body language. His exceptional performance led him to win the Best Actor Debut award for his portrayal of Krishna.

Samvardaman D. Banerjee in Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna

Television artist Samvardaman D. Banerjee is renowned for his contributions to Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu cinema. He made his Bollywood debut in the 1983 film Adi Shankaracharya and continued to secure various roles in diverse movies. However, his breakthrough came with his television debut as Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's popular series Krishna in 1993. For many millennials, Banerjee became the quintessential Krishna on the small screen for an extended period.

It's undeniable that Nitish Bharadwaj had set a high bar for other actors portraying Lord Krishna. Nevertheless, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee's portrayal in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna nearly matched or even exceeded those standards in the eyes of some viewers.

Lord Krishna's birth is widely celebrated in India with great joy. Throughout the years, each of these actors depicted Lord Krishna in their own shows exceptionally well. Yet, in your opinion, which one stood out as the finest portrayal?

