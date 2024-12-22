Top TV news of the week: Alisha Parveen's exit from Anupamaa, Sambhavna Seth's miscarriage, Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcoming baby boy and more

This week (December 16 to December 22), the television industry witnessed numerous headline-making moments. From Digvijay Rathee's unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss 18 to Tejasswi Prakash and others's entry into Celebrity MasterChef, the week buzzed with several major developments. Let us take a look at this week's newsmakers and major controversies that grabbed eyeballs.

1. Alisha Parveen's exit from Anupamaa

In a shocking turn of events, Alisha Parveen has been replaced by the Anupamaa makers. The actress, who was seen playing the role of Raahi, confirmed the news while talking to Bombay Times. She told the portal about being clueless about the reason behind her replacement. Alisha asserted that she would now focus on future projects. As per reports, Adrija Roy is likely to step into the shoes of Raahi.

2. Digvijay Rathee's shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 18

Digvijay Rathee was evicted from the Salman Khan's reality show midweek. The contestants decided on his elimination after they were instructed to nominate one person from the bottom 6 rankings. Many contestants, including Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, and Eisha Singh, mentioned his name for the elimination. As he walked out of the house, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar got emotional.

3. Sambhavna Seth suffers a miscarriage

Taking to their vlog, actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, shared that they lost their child in the first trimester. The latter shared that the recent scan couldn't find the baby's heartbeat, and they experienced a traumatic loss. Giving more insights into their emotional journey, he disclosed that doctors were talking about the possibility of them having twins.

4. Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, and others in Celebrity MasterChef

The makers have already released the first promo of Celebrity MasterChef, and it features several well-known personalities from the industry. Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, and others will be seen as contestants on the show. Further, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan will be seen as the judges. As of now, the premiere date and other details have not been revealed.

5. Laughter Chefs to return with second season

After the success of the first installment, Laughter Chefs is all set to return to the screens with the second season. Makers have retained Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Sudesh Lehri-Krushna Abhishek from the previous season. Further, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Elvish Yadav, and others will be a part of the upcoming chapter.

6. Surbhi Chandna's health update

In a recent Instagram post, Surbhi opened up about her struggle with a serious stomach infection while juggling her work responsibilities. She wrote, "Two days ago, I was struggling with the worst-ever stomach infection—an attack of sorts—to the extent that I could barely get out of bed."

7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcome baby boy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a cute post announcing the arrival of their first child. The post read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. 18.12.2024 Elated Parents Devoleena & Shanawaz." As soon as she shared news of them embracing parenthood, her industry friends congratulated the couple.

