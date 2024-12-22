Shivam Khajuria aka Prem reveals Alisha Parveen didn't show up at Anupamaa director's birthday party; 'She is in shock'

Lately, Anupamaa has been the talk of the town owing to the recent leap and the actors departing from the show. It has often made headlines for its controversies as well. This time, Anupamaa has grabbed eyeballs for the current developments in its cast. Alisha Parveen, aka Raahi, was reportedly replaced. Her co-actor, Shivan Khajuria, revealed that the actress did not show up at the show's director's birthday bash as she was in ‘shock’ about the news of her replacement.

Talking to Telly Talk India, Shivam addressed the claim about him speaking to Rajan Shahi about Alisha's exit and explained that his statements were misquoted. He added, "I actually called Alisha to know about it but did not speak much. She's in shock, and I didn't want to trouble her more by asking questions about her exit from the show."

He also told the portal about himself being in shock after learning about Alisha's departure from Anupamaa. Shivam also revealed that he immediately called her when he got the news through the media portals, but the latter did not discuss much. Reflecting on their equation, he commented, "Alisha is a great girl. I share a strong bond of friendship with her."

According to the latest reports, Adrija Roy is likely to be seen playing Raahi in Anupamaa opposite Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem. Reacting to whether he has started working with Adrija on the sets, Shivam clarified, "I have no idea who will be my new co star. I will get to know once I reach the set."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Adrija rose to fame with her performance in Imlie and recently replaced Sana Sayyed in Kundali Bhagya.

Coming to Anupamaa, the Rupali Ganguly starrer also features Alpana Buch, Mehul Nisar, Milloni Kapadia, Krutika Desai, and more in pivotal roles. It premiered on July 13, 2020, and has successfully entertained the audiences.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa PROMO: Will Anupama's support in Maahi and Prem's love story create a problem between her and Raahi?