Top TV news of the week: Hina Khan on 10 most searched actor 2024, Jhanak Shukla’s wedding, and more

This week (December 9 to December 14) saw many jaw-dropping moments in the television industry that made headlines. From updates on Sunil Pal’s kidnapping case and Esha Verma and Rupali Ganguly’s controversy to the brutal death of actress Sapna Singh’s son, let’s take a quick glance at the news of the week.

FIR cast reunion

The cast of one of the most beloved shows, FIR, made fans nostalgic as they reunited recently. Actress Kavita Kaushik shared the pics from the reunion on social media. The pictures featured actors Aamir Ali, Gopi Bhalla, Sapna Sikarwar, and Sandeep Anand.

Esha Verma’s response to Rupali Ganguly’s comment

What seemed like an end to the Esha Verma and Rupali Ganguly controversy after the actress’ defamation file gave rise to fresh reaction from the 26-year-old. This week, Verma posted a series of posts on social media in which she wrote that character is not about what one says, rather what one does.

Without taking the Anupamaa actress’ name, Verma mentioned that her posts are respond to the recent comments doing the rounds, i.e, Ganguly’s comment about the controversy.

Sapna Singh’s son’s death

Actress Sapna Singh, known for her roles in TV shows like Crime Patrol and Mati Ki Banno, shared shocking dtails of her son’s death this week. Her 14-year-old son, Sagar Gangwar’s body was found in a field, with gunshot on body, throat slit, and legs broken.

Reports suggest two of his friends, who have been arrested, lured him from the house to play cricket. They were intoxicated. Initial reports suggesting that Sagar might have died due to a drug overdose.

Hina Khan ranks in top 10 most-searched actor

Actress Hina Khan has ranked in Google’s top 10 most searched actor of 2024. However, the actress is not happy with the news and she took to social media this week to express it. She wrote nobody should be searched because of their illness, rather she would like to be known for her achievements.

Archana Puran Singh’s vlog hacked

Archana Puran Singh who made her debut in the vlogging world with her YouTube channel shared that her account has been hacked. This news came within hours of her making debut on YouTube.

Jhanak Shukla’s marriage

Supriya Shukla’s daughter Jhanak Shukla has married her longtime boyfriend Swapnil. The Karishma Ka Karishma fame’s wedding ceremony took place on December 12 in the presence of her close friends and family members.

