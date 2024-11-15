Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Armaan fears about Poddar family learning TRUTH; Abhira questions him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has hooked audiences to it. The current storyline of the show has received immense love, and as a result, it topped the TRP chart, surpassing Anupamaa. In the recent episode, it was seen that Armaan and Abhira's baby gets a warm welcome from the Poddar family. However, it is only Armaan and Rohit who know the truth that it is Ruhi and Rohit's baby.

Now, to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have released a new promo on Star Plus official social media handle. This promo offers audiences a sneak peek into the upcoming episode where the Poddar family has organized a naming ceremony for the baby. As the promo starts, an emotional Abhira confesses feeling extremely special as she is now a mother.

Vidya asserts that the baby will have a name that is a combination of Abhira and Armaan's names. Abhira nods with teary eyes. Seeing their interaction, Armaan recalls how Rohit asked him to adopt his baby so that he would get the love of a mother. Everyone feeds sweets to Armaan, and he then hallucinates Abhira confronting him. Kaveri asks him the reason for being lost.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming promo-

Later, Abhira notices Armaan's tension and questions him about the reason for being worried. Will Armaan tell the truth about the baby to Abhira and the Poddar family? This will only be seen in the upcoming episode of the show.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, it was Rohit who requested Armaan to adopt their baby as the kid needed a mother and Ruhi was in a coma. However, Abhira is unaware of the truth that she is the mother to Ruhi's child, and her baby has passed away.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was seen how Armaan feels guilty for separating Ruhi from her baby. Armaan rethinks about his decision and predicts that the baby will hate him once he grows up for separating him from his real parents. Meanwhile, Ruhi regains consciousness but is unable to speak. She sees Abhira holding the baby. The doctors inform the family that Ruhi's condition is getting better.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit aka Armaan suffers injury on sets, reveals escaping major accident; see PIC