Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti opens up on doing a film with Rohit Shetty: 'I hope tomorrow if I...'

Sumona Chakravarti's fans are in for a surprise for sure, as she is performing daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. However, the actress was asked if she had a chance to do a movie with host Rohit Shetty, would she do the same?

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when Sumona Chakravarti was asked if she had plans to do a movie with Rohit Shetty she said, "I would love to work with him. He is a great human being and honestly, we have met before as he was on my show to promote his film, and with Khatron there was a great bonding. He is really amazing. I have absolute respect and a lot of admiration for him as he is just wonderful. I hope tomorrow if I ever get a call from him, that sir would like me to be a part of this film, no questions asked, it is a yes."



Well, a while ago on the adventure stunt-based reality show, it looked like Sumona was a bit upset. When Rohit asked everyone who would like to go first for the task, Shalin volunteered to do the same. They all had to choose among themselves as to who would go first for the task.

When the Singham Again director asked her why she did not go first, Sumona revealed that he was not listening to her, she did want to go first for the task. Well, The Kapil Sharma actress, has always voiced her opinion and knows how to add a bit of line between her professional and personal life.

The actress, who earlier in the interview had called herself an introvert, referred to the Khatron tribe as the most positive bunch of humans ever. "A collective bunch of emo idiots, cheering for each other, having each other's backs, we laughed & clapped for each other's wins, cried for each other's losses", that's what she wrote in the caption.

Sumona had also given Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Krishna Shroff a special shoutout and had called them her true friends. She even admitted saying that she got a lot of support from them.

