WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly says 'Pyaar ko inkaar mat karna' as she dances to Aishwarya Rai's song; fans say 'Hum pagal hai kya...'

Rupali Ganguly maintains an active social media presence. Besides entertaining the audience with her stint in Anupamaa, the actress keeps treating fans with her Instagram posts. Only recently, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared a video grooving to the musical beats of one of popular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's songs. Apart from her gorgeous and light-hearted moves, Rupali grabbed eyeballs with her serene look.

Taking to her Instagram, the Anupamaa fame shared a clip wherein she is seen dancing to the Pyaar Mein Sau Uljhane song. Dressed in a white shimmery saree and matching blouse, Rupali Ganguly looks no less than a desi version of a fairy. Her charismatic smiles and to-the-point expression add icing to the cake. Dropping the video, she wrote, "Because where there is love, there is life."

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the beautiful clip, one of her fans wrote, "Seeing u in morning afternoon evening night in any time my smile like that......whole day my happiness." Another one commented, "The intoxication of seeing you is also strange, If I don't see you, my heart aches, and When I see you, my intoxication increases @rupaliganguly love u mam." Further, a comment read, "Kabhi nahi karenge aapko hum pagal hai kya aap ko inkar kare."

Speaking of Anupamaa, there were rumours that Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna would be leaving the show. However, when Pinkvilla went to the roots of such speculations, our sources clarified that the rumours were baseless. Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Anupamaa is not heading for a leap anytime soon. A source told us, "Rupali and Gaurav are the leads and faces of the show. How can they quit? The media reports are untrue."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden departure from Anupamaa has left the fans disheartened and disappointed. The actor took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he won't be seen as Vanraj Shah anymore. He aplogized for showing with such a sudden decision.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly has been associated with Anupamaa since its inception. Her portrayal of a self-dependent homemaker and a strong woman resonates with a huge audience.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Why did Sudhanshu Pandey quit Anupamaa? REPORT