EXCLUSIVE Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani on Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah's exit from show; 'We're giving him space'

Sudhanshu Pandey shocked the fans of his show Anupamaa when he abruptly announced his exit from the show. Needless to say, Vanraj was an integral part of the show and added to the sassy quotient of the show. Viewers loved him as Vanraj Shah. Following his exit from the top-rated TV show, Pinkvilla got in touch with Chandni Bhagwanani, who plays the character of Vanraj's daughter Pakhi and asked her about her thoughts on Pandey's exit from Anupamaa. Read on to know her response.

Chandni Bhagwanani on Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from Anupamaa

Chandni Bhagwanani said, "It was really sad. We are giving him space. I am sure he must be getting a lot of calls, we are getting so many calls, imagine the amount of calls he might be getting. So, we're just giving him the space. Nobody is talking about it on the sets because everybody is being very sensitive about it. It's really sad that we don't get to see him on the sets."

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa here:

Chandni Bhagwanani on her bond with Sudhanshu Pandey

Chandni said, "He is like a father figure. He was so welcoming to me on the sets of Anupamaa. As you know, I replaced Muskan Bamne in the show. She had been playing Vanraj's daughter for more than three years and all of a sudden somebody else came in and I was very nervous about the same but Sudhanshu Sir was so warm and welcoming, which also helped me a lot on the sets."

Advertisement

She added, "He was one of the reasons why I was so happy to be on the sets. I more than love him. I've learned so much from him; he is so professional, It was a great experience working with him. But as they say, every great thing comes to an end and thus, I feel, he had to leave and we don't even know why and what happened."

Chandni Bhagwanani on fans' reaction to Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa

Talking about the audience's reaction to Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, Chandni said, "Everybody is extremely sad. It's very shocking also because Vanraj is a villain and a villain getting so much love is brilliant. The audiences are also disappointed; I am getting so many comments and DMs regarding the same. They're like, why did sir leave? Oh my god sir is leaving, and everything about Vanraj's exit. It's crazy! I mean, I dont think mujhe kabhi bhi itna messages kisi bhi reason se aaye honge, jitne abb aaye hai. Its really crazy. (I have never received so many messages for any reasons so far.)"

Advertisement

Chandni Bhagwanani on memories with Sudhanshu Pandey from the sets of Anupamaa

The Amita Ka Amit actress said, "We are missing him a lot. We were like a gang. All of us were a gang. We used to hang out together, chill, and have meals together on the sets and if we had breaks in between shoots, Sir used to sing and we would have wonderful conversations. Its really sad that he is not a part of the show anymore. We've had some great memories on the sets."

Anupamaa also features actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Kunwar Amar Singh, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah and Sonal Khilwani, among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah shares her first reaction on Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit from show: 'I felt it was...'