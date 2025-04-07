Who is Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi Ghosh? Know everything about the 24-year-old

Indian Idol 15 has concluded. On April 6, 2025, the hit singing reality show’s fifteenth season crowned its winner — Manasi Ghosh . After competing at various levels and impressing the judges with her soulful voice, Manasi lifted the trophy of Indian Idol 15. Along with the title, she also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. She beat Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar to clinch the coveted trophy. Now that Manasi has been declared the winner of Indian Idol 15, let’s learn more about her personal and professional life.

Who is Manasi Ghosh?

Manasi Ghosh is 24 years old and hails from Kolkata. She completed her schooling at Christ Church Girls' School, and later pursued a graduation in English. Passionate about music from a young age, Manasi had always dreamt of becoming a professional singer.

According to reports, Manasi took on financial responsibilities at a very young age and even promised her parents that she would one day buy them a house.

Though singing has always been her first love, Manasi is also fond of dancing and has received formal training in it. However, over time, she chose to concentrate solely on singing. Her dedication and hard work have now paid off, as she proudly holds the title of Indian Idol 15.

Before participating in Indian Idol 15 , Manasi was also a contestant on Super Singer 3 Bangla. Interestingly, she was the first runner-up of Super Singer 3. Now, the 24-year-old is all over the news for her win in Indian Idol 15. For the uninformed, Manasi has reportedly sung a song with singer Shaan for Lalit Pandit's upcoming film Mannu Kya Karega.

Speaking about the Indian Idol 15 grand finale, the top three finalists—Manasi Ghosh, Shubhojit Chakraborty, and Sneha Shankar—faced fierce competition. All three won everyone’s hearts with their performances. However, Manasi emerged as the winner. After she was declared the winner of Indian Idol 15, Manasi became emotional and called her family on stage.

Judged by Shreya Ghoshal , Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 15 premiered on October 26, 2024, and concluded on April 6, 2025.

