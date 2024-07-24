WATCH: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aashish Mehrotra elated to feature on hoarding; 'Look Maa, I made it'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit the TV screens on July 27, 2024. The fourteenth season of the stunt-based show has been shot in Romania for the first time. The season promises many daredevil stunts, drama, and controversies. Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra will also be a part of the show. The actor took to social media to share his happiness as he got featured on the hoarding of the show.

Aashish Mehrotra expresses delight at being featured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 hoarding

As the promotions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are going on in full swing, many hoardings of the show are put up in different locations in Mumbai and even outside the city. Aashish Mehrotra took to social media and shared his happiness as he got featured on a massive hoarding after being a part of the industry for more than a decade.

Aashish Mehrotra recorded a video of himself going to see the hoarding in Mumbai and expressed his happiness over achieving his dreams. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Imagined myself on a big hoarding 11 years ago & finally dreams coming true. Never stop working hard and have faith in God. Good things will happen. Look Maa.. i made it.."

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

After announcing rapper Dino James as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the fourteenth season promises to be more intense, exciting, and entertaining. Rohit Shetty continues to be the daredevil host of the season.

The celebrity contestants of this year include Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma and Nimrit Ahluwalia among others.

